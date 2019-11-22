The Environment and Resources Authority on Friday welcomed decisions taken on Thursday by the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal to revoke permits for the development of a villa in Sqaq Anton Mallia in Żebbuġ, Gozo, and for the development of a dilapidated building in an ecologically sensitive valley in Wied Għomor.

The Żebbuġ permit, for the development of a class 1A villa on a cliff edge currently in pristine condition, was granted on June 26.

The development would have completely eradicated the cliff edge and formalised the site, which is located in a sensitive area.

The appeal was upheld on the basis that the impact would have been extensive.

The tribunal also determined that the removal of an existing blank party wall provided no gain when compared to the damage which would be sustained by the natural stone foundations and garigue, which are of high conservation value.

Wied Għomor

The Wied Għomor permit, for alterations to the existing farmhouse and make extensions at ground and first floor levels, was granted on June 12.

It had granted permission for the excavation of a basement, pool, deck area and landscaping and would have allowed for the reinstatement of a footpath connecting Triq Josef Kalleya to the farmhouse and the reinstatement of a country road.

The development would not have respected the context of the valley in which it is located, which serves as a buffer zone in a densely populated area and is a green lung. A precedent would also have been created for further development.

The appeal was upheld on the basis that the proposed development was too extensive for the site, did not respect the rural characteristics of the existing building and would lead to a negative impact on the rural zone of Wied Għomor.