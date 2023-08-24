An application has been filed with the Planning Authority for the development of a new road which will lead to nowhere.

Din l-Art Ħelwa Għawdex said in a statement the road will obliterate a number of fields at the back of houses in Triq Il-Kappillan Ġużepp Hili, Triq l-Isptar San Ġiljan and Triq is-Sajjieda, Fontana.

The application - PC/00032/23 - is proposing the "creation of a cul-de-sac as an extension to the current schemed road”.

Din l-Art Ħelwa said the real intention behind this road is probably for development purposes giving developers an opportunity to create block apartments "with the usual ugly blank party walls".

The organisation urged the public to file objections.