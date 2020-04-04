Two permits to uproot and transplant trees at Manoel Island have been renewed by the environmental regulator.

The permit renewals were among six which the Environment and Resources Authority board considered during a sitting held on Friday.

In a statement, the ERA said that the holders of the two Manoel Island permits (NP0125/20 and NP0126/20) would have to plant 150 indigenous trees on site as compensation and provide the necessary bank guarantees.

The statement did not say how many trees would be uprooted or transplanted.

A similar permit renewal concerned trees which will be affected by works in Xlendi. These works, which will be covered by a bank guarantee will affect 65 trees, 40 of which shall be transplanted. The remaining 25 trees will have to be uprooted and the ERA has required the applicant to plant a further 48 trees as compensation.

The ERA board also heard three other permit applications.

One application sought to vary an existing environmental permit (EP0031/15) covering the operations of a petrol service station in Victoria, Gozo. The changes in the existing environmental permit relate to changes in the configuration of the fuel tanks and air abatement infrastructure.

Another application sought to renew a permit to operate a laundry and dry cleaning service in Gozo (EP0015/14). The renewed permit requires the operator to monitor emissions from these activities, in line with applicable legislation.

A final application related to the variation of an existing environment permit (EP0079/19) which had been issued on November 6, 2019 to allow waste management activities related to the receipt and temporary storage of hazardous waste at a site at Ta’ Ghadajma, Mqabba.

This variation included the addition of waste codes that are allowed to be stored pending export.

All permits were granted, the ERA said in a statement.