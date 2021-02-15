A perpetual adoration chapel was recently inaugurated at the Xagħra Youth Centre.

The chapel, dedicated to Blessed Carlo Acutis, was blessed by Xagħra archpriest Mgr Carmelo Refalo. Designed by Mgr Anton Refalo Zammit and set up by the youths of the locality, the chapel is open, Monday to Saturday, between 8am and 7pm.

The chapel was realised after Xagħra parishioners and foreign residents showed their interest in having a place where they could spend some time in meditation in front of the Blessed Sacrament.