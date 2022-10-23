Perry Estate Agents participated in a prominent property exhibition in Stockholm, Sweden, on October 15 and 16.

Perry Limited was represented by senior property consultants working in close collaboration with the leading estate agency’s Swedish partners, who were also present to support the local team at the Perry stand.

The exhibition took place at Stockholmsmassan, the largest exhibition facility in the Nordic region. This facility and prominent venue has hosted international congresses, seminars, general assemblies, etc and has also played host to the Eurovision Song Contest in the past. The property fair primarily promoted homes in the sun and was well attended by several thousand visitors looking for their dream home.

The event was well promoted and the facility is ideally located a mere nine minutes by train to the Stockholm City Centre, making it easily accessible to real estate enthusiasts.

Perry Estate Agents attended this well-renowned fair with the aim of highlighting selected properties from the firm’s quality portfolio across the Maltese islands to lifestyle seekers looking for holiday, permanent or retirement homes in the Mediterranean.

Perry’s participation was part of the company’s overall strategy to continually promote clients’/vendors properties entrusted to the company for sale or for rent to an overseas market.

Perrys managing director Robert Spiteri Paris said: “We were present to meet prospective purchasers and to give specialist advise for residential or commercial property in Malta, grounded in our experience and knowledge of the local market and the various residency programs on offer.”

Perry’s stand promoted Malta with the theme ‘Flytta till Malta – Medelhavets Parla’ (Move to Malta – The Mediterranean Pearl).

The Perry team also participated in the event’s seminars, giving a presentation and engaging with the audience by seeking to provide comprehensive, up-to-date and practical information on the Maltese islands and the property purchase process.