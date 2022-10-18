The management at Perry Estate Agents has paid tribute to Anthony Sciberras, a senior pro­perty consultant, who died last week.

Described as “loyal and exemplary”, Sciberras had worked at the company’s head office in Sliema for 25 years.

“We are all deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our much-loved and respected team member Anthony Sciberras this weekend,” the management said.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to his family and friends at this difficult time. He will be missed by all of us at Perry Estate Agents.”