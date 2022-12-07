The 61st edition of Perry Magazine is out this Sunday with The Sunday Times.

The first issue of Perry Magazine was published in 1999 and has never missed an edition yet. The 61st edition is a high-quality, full colour production, the magazine focuses on quality properties that are currently for sale or rent with Malta’s leading real estate company – thus giving readers an in-depth insight into what is currently available on the market.

This sought-after magazine – which is also a collectible – also includes various interesting features. A trademark of the magazine is the cover – from inception, Perry has dedicated the front cover to art, a way to contribute to the cultural heritage of Malta. Along the years, various artists have featured on the cover – including works by Girolamo Gianni, Edward Lear, Giuseppe Cali, Edward Caruana Dingli, Pawl Carbonaro, Richard Saliba, Kenneth Zammit Tabona, Esprit Barthet, Giorgio Preca, Egidio Tonti, George Large, HM Bateman, John Borg Manduca, Mary Fedon, Andrew Diacono, Harry Edwards, Noel Coward and others.

Prof. Richard England, whose painting Mirages of Magic graces the cover of Perry Magazine.

The 61st issue features Mirages of Magic, a pen and ink painting by Prof. Richard England.

The magazine has fashioned itself into the annals of Melitensia as it accurately records, over the years, an important and indispensable part of our social history – which makes the magazine a collectible.

Founded in 1981, Perry Estate Agents have been at the forefront of the property market for over four decades, with an experience and expertise that spans the Maltese islands.