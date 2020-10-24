Perry is celebrating 40 years of success as one of Malta’s longest-running real estate agencies, with uninterrupted operations since 1981.

To celebrate this fine moment in its history, the company is proud to announce the publication of its latest quality catalogue showcasing the latest residential and commercial properties on the market.

This upmarket and prestigious publication is widely recognised as the most useful source of information for those wanting to make an informed quality investment decision and successfully acquire or rent a top property. Out with the Sunday Times of Malta tomorrow.