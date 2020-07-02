A person died in a fire at Marsa on Thursday.

The police said the person has not yet been identified.

The fire was at a shop in Triq Ħal Qormi at 5am. It has now been controlled by firefighters from the Civil Protection Department who were called on site together with a medical team.

The police said that people who lived in the vicinity had to be evacuated.

An inquiry is being held.

The police are investigating.