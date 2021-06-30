Updated 6.50pm - A man who was found dead on the doorstep of a farm building near Racecourse Street, Marsa, on Wednesday afternoon, appears to have succumbed to natural causes.

The police said the grim discovery was made shortly before 5pm. There were no signs of injury.

A magisterial inquiry has been appointed.

Woman dies during swim

In an unrelated case, earlier on Wednesday the police also recovered the body of an elderly woman who died at sea off Bugibba.

Officers were alerted to the case at about 11.45am. The woman was brought to shore by swimmers and was declared dead on the scene.

The woman appeared to have died of natural causes but a post-mortem examination will be held.