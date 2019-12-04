A man died and a woman is in a critical condition after a head-on collision in Dingli Street, Rabat.

A police spokesman who was on the scene said that the collision occurred at 9.30am and involved two vehicles.

The 73-year-old victim from Zebbug was driving a Daihastsu Hi-jet when it was involved in a collision with a Mitsubishi Pajero, driven by a 48-year-old man from Dingli.

The woman who was injured was the victim's 74-year-old passenger.

They were trapped in the van and had to be rescued by members from the Civil Protection Department. They were given urgent medical assistance and taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further care.

The 48-year old driver did not suffer any injuries.

The road has been closed to traffic and the police are advising motorists to seek alternate routes.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.



