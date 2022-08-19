Updated 2.10pm

A 49-year-old man has been injured after he was shot in his back outside his home in Rabat.

The incident happened in a remote area, surrounded by fields in Wied Ħażrum.

Officers are unsure whether there were one or more attackers, police spokesman Brandon Pisani said at the scene.

He said one shot was fired at the victim, who has been rushed to Mater Dei Hospital. Police have so far been unable to interview him and his condition is unknown.

Police spokesperson Brandon Pisani gives an update. Video: Matthew Mirabelli

The attacker or attackers fled and a search is underway after the shooting which took place in the area behind the victim's home.

It is unclear whether the escape was on foot or by car.

More to follow.