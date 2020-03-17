A person on board an Air Malta flight from Gatwick on Tuesday was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance moments after landing.

KM 117 landed at Malta International Airport at 4.03pm. In a statement, Malta International Airport said that crew aboard the flight had reported a "medical occurrence" aboard.

An airport spokesperson said that local health authorities were taking "the established precautionary measures" to ensure people's safety but did not provide any further information about the incident.