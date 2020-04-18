Firefighters hurried to Gżira on Saturday morning to put out a fire and rescue a woman who sought refuge on the roof of the building.

The fire was detected inside the building on St Albert Street at around 11.30, the police said.

Fire trucks and police officers were rushed to the area. Photo: Daniel Cassar

District officers as well as firefighters from the Civil Protection Department were dispatched to the scene.

The police said that the building is believed to have been empty, save for a single person who ended up trapped on its roof.

Firefighters rescue the woman who was not injured. An ambulance was on the scene but was not required as the woman did not need medical attention.

The police are investigating the incident to determine where the fire had started.

The building the fire was reported inside. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier