The Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities has reacted to Tuesday's incident where an educator was assaulted by a student, saying that for such incidents to be prevented, persons with disabilities with a tendency to express themselves in an abnormal manner should be heard, and provided with the necessary support.

Samantha Pace Gasan expressed solidarity with the educator, who suffered a broken arm, and said she was not commenting on this particular incident.

She stressed however that in terms of Maltese law and the UN Convention on Persons with Disabilities, such people should have equal opportunities for education in an inclusive manner and without discrimination.

Persons with disabilities had wishes, talents, emotions and concerns like ordinary people, and those providing services needed to keep in mind that they could have communication challenges and may become agitated in situations where they were not comfortable.

It was therefore important to ensure that such people were in a comfortable environment that made it easier for them to explore means of communication.

While keeping in mind protection for educators and other students, people with disabilities should not be excluded from the education system or segregated because of their disability, the commissioner said, and it was essential to have ongoing training of workers in the schools.

Pace Gasan also called on the media not to sensationalist the case and create stigma.

Read the statement on pdf below.