Jobs Plus held an information session for employers on the VASTE project at the ITS in Qala. The €11 million project was launched in August 2017 by Jobs Plus and its partner, the Lino Spiteri Foundation. It is part funded through ESF 2014-2020.

All the activities within thisproject are aimed at facilitating the entry in employment of persons with disability and vulnerable persons. Among other services, it includes professional assessments and specific training to prepare these individuals for work, such as Sheltered Employment Training and Pre-Employment Training.

The project, part-financed by the European Social Funds, provides the necessary tools to ‘invest in human capital to create more opportunities and promote the well-being of society.’

Gozo Business Chamber CEO Daniel Borg introduced the session. He highlighted how “employment must not be seen only as providing financial remuneration to the person concerned but must also be seen as providing a worthwhile road to social inclusion”. Jobs Plus Inclusive Employment Services Division head Olivia Farrugia gave an overview of the objective of the session.

Other presentations were given by Tania Azzopardi of the Lino Spiteri Foundation Services, Juan Gambina of Jobs Plus (Vulnerable Group Services) and Josianne Azzopardi from Sedqa.

Gozo Business Chamber president Joseph Borg closed the session by highlighting how the business community should do its part in creating a culture of employability among vulnerable groups. He encouraged those present to create a fairer and more equitable society.

Mr Borg said the chamber always supported such activities. This year it would be putting special emphasis on ethical business.