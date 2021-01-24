One of the first industries that had a sudden and substantial impact by the COVID-19 pandemic was undoubtedly that of the arts and the creative sector. Due to the global health crisis, by mid-March 2020, most of the cultural institutions across the world had been indefinitely closed.

Planned programmes of performances, exhibitions, screenings, events and projects came to an unforeseen halt and were cancelled or postponed. The drastic but needed measures put in place have affected profoundly many artists and arts lovers both directly and indirectly.

Although the premises of St James Cavalier were closed, Spazju Kreattiv kept the momentum going by providing alternative services through its digital platforms.

This has maintained activities with minimal resources and simultaneously kept an ongoing awareness of different creative works inspired by the global health crises.

As part of an ongoing journal about living in the age of the COVID-19 pandemic, the project Through the People’s Lens: A Quarantine Diary was well-received by the public, who in turn submitted over 140 entries.

In collaboration with the TV programme Illum ma’ Steph, the project was meant to document anything about one’s daily occurrences and experiences around living in quarantine. Social distancing directives are also presented through one’s individual lens. The most expressive submissions were selected and are currently being exhibited in Space B at Spazju Kreattiv.

These also form part of the quarantine diaries featuring in an online gallery.

The exhibition is running at Spazju Kreattiv until March 7. One can view the complete online gallery at www.kreattivita.org/en/event/through-the-peoples-lens-a-quarantine-diary.