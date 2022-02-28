Fr Raymond Portelli, a Gozitan priest and doctor who has been a missionary in Iquitos, Peru, for more than 27 years, recently celebrated Mass at Għajnsielem parish church.

During the homily, Fr Portelli said his visit to Gozo really strenghtened his commitment to continue serving the poorest of the poor in the amazon region of Peru.

While thanking all Gozitans for their continuous help and support, he asked people to pray for him and his mission.

“Keep us in your prayers,” Fr Portelli said.

He also thanked Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma for his constant support and missionary spirit and all parish priests who invited him to celebrate Mass for their communities.

For any help, you can reach Fr Portelli on Whatsapp 00519 6576 4816.