Second-half substitute Edison Flores gave Peru a smash and grab 1-0 victory away to goal-shy Colombia as goalkeeper David Ospina’s gaffe cost the hosts in Friday’s World Cup qualifier.

Salomon Rondon scored a hat-trick as rock bottom Venezuela thrashed 10-man Bolivia 4-1.

Peru barely had a shot on goal all match, but five minutes from time Ospina somehow let Flores’s fierce effort from a tight angle beat him at his near post as Peru snatched an unlikely victory on the counter attack.

Colombia had dominated throughout but failed to score for the sixth successive match – a run of more than 550 minutes.

