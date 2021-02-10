Italy’s Matteo Pessina scored twice as Atalanta beat holders Napoli 3-1 on aggregate on Wednesday to book a place in the Italian Cup final.

Pessina’s efforts, both set up by Duvan Zapata, were enough to secure a second final in three seasons, after the goalless first leg, where they will face Juventus.

On Tuesday, Juve’s goalless draw with Inter Milan took them to the May 19 final in Rome after winning the first leg 2-1.

