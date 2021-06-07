Inter midfielder Stefano Sensi will miss the upcoming Euro 2020 with a groin injury and has been replaced in Italy’s 26-man squad by Atalanta’s Matteo Pessina, the Italian Football Federations (FIGC) said on Monday.

Sensi, 25, won the last of his eight caps in March and aggravated the issue suffered during the final game of the Serie A season last month during a training session last Thursday.

“Stefano Sensi will stay with the squad to follow his recovery and will then leave the set-up,” FIGC said.

