Batches of dill seeds being sold locally could contain high levels of pesticide, health authorities have warned.

The warning relates to 50g packets of Abido Spices dill seeds, featuring lot numbers L4818 and L4687.

The packets could contain Ethylene Oxide, the Environmental Health Directorate warned.

Hundreds of products have been subject to EU-wide Ethylene Oxide warnings over the past year. While the EU bans use of the chemical in food, many other countries do not.

For further information, contact the Health Inspectorate Services between on 21337333 or by email at mhi@gov.mt.