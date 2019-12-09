A batch of mate tea being sold locally should not be consumed because it contains high levels of a pesticide, health authorities have warned.

Green 250g packets of Yerba Mater Kharta Khadra tea with a lot number of B0009791 feature levels of Anthraquinone which are higher than permitted, the Environmental Health Directorate said on Monday.

The warning comes through the EU’s Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed.

For more information, contact the directorate on 21337333, at mhi@gov.mt or via its Facebook page.

