Batches of a locally sold brand of salted popcorn contain traces of a pesticide, health authorities have warned.

Consumers should steer clear of consuming Snack Day microwave salted popcorn with best before dates of 05/12/2024, 07/12/2024, 21/12/2024 or 23/12/2024.

Those correspond to batch numbers 22338, 22340, 22354 and 22356.

The popcorn is sold in 3x100g packages and affected batches contain residues of Chlorpyrifos, a pesticide used to kill several insects and pests. High levels of exposure to it has been linked to neurological effects, persistent developmental disorders, and autoimmune disorders. Exposure during pregnancy may harm the mental development of children.

For further information, contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on 21337333 or at mhi@gov.mt.