Andrea Petagna came off the bench to head Napoli to a hard-fought 2-1 win at Genoa on Sunday, giving his side their second victory in as many games.

Petagna entered the field with eight minutes remaining at the Marassi stadium in Genoa and two minutes later was wheeling away in celebration after his bullet header gave Napoli the decisive goal.

Fabian Ruiz had put Napoli in the lead six minutes before the break when he met Matteo Politano’s lay-off with a precision left-foot finish from just outside the area.

After testing Alex Meret through Paolo Ghiglione, Genoa then thought a howler from the Napoli goalkeeper had handed Goran Pandev a simple equaliser eight minutes after the restart.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta