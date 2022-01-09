Andrea Petagna kept Napoli’s faltering Serie A title hopes alive with the only goal in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Sampdoria, while Atalanta hammered 6-2 an Udinese team cut to the bone by Covid-19 cases.

Burly forward Petagna struck the winner with an uncharacteristically acrobatic bicycle kick just before half-time to keep Napoli five points behind new leaders AC Milan, 3-0 winners at Venezia in the day’s early match thanks to a Theo Hernandez brace.

Missing a number of key players to Covid-19 infections and the Africa Cup of Nations, Napoli dominated at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona but lacked a cutting edge against a resolute Samp.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.