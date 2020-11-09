Former US presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has joined the transition team of president-elect Joe Biden.

Buttigieg, whose father was Maltese, dropped out of the primaries which nominated the presidential candidate, after initially doing well, and then campaigned for Biden.

CNN, Bloomberg, and other media outlets reported that he is now a member of the transition team.

On Thursday Biden signed a memorandum of understanding with President Donald Trump’s General Services Administration to begin planning for a potential handover of power should he win the November election.

Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend,is part of a 15-person advisory board alongside former national security adviser Susan Rice; Vivek Murthy, the US surgeon general under former President Barack Obama, and Sally Yates, former deputy attorney general, among others.

Buttigieg had been named as a member of the team in September, well in advance of the election.