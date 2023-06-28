The annual general meeting of the Challenge League standing committee was held yesterday at Lija Athletic Football Club.

Lija Athletic president Dr Peter Fenech was re-elected as head of the standing committee with Melita FC’s chief Matthew Naudi reconfirmed as secretary.

Fenech and Naudi were both approved to represent the Challenge League clubs on the MFA executive board, together with Eamon Bugeja, the general secretary of Luxol, and Claudio Martinelli (Tarxien Rainbows), who were both elected to represent the Challenge League on the MFA Executive Board as ordinary members.

Mark Tanti, the new president of Pieta Hotspurs, was elected as treasurer, while Godfrey Borg (Luqa FC) and Silvio Galea (Zabbar FC) were appointed as auditors.

