Peter Paul Coleiro has officially taken on the role as the head of the CPD, after serving as acting head for the past months.

In a statement, the government said Coleiro spent five years as deputy director of the department and another three as senior operations manager.

He joined the Civil Protection Department in 2013 following a career in the transport and ICT sectors. In the past 13 years, he has also served as a court expert on fire investigations.

Coleiro has a Master’s degree in business administration.