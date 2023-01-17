Manchester United great Peter Schmeichel on Tuesday defended the club’s decision to set up a luxury lounge at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week which has sparked speculation that it is being used to market the team to potential buyers.

Positioned near global software companies, consultancies and banks, the club has created a lounge on the main high street of Davos, a luxury Swiss ski resort teeming with billionaires and CEOs this week during the annual Forum.

“If you look at what we say about ourselves — we say that we are one of the biggest sporting brands in the world — then I think you have to back it up by having a presence in places like this,” Schmeichel, who is acting as an ambassador, told AFP.

“Of course, our football club is not just about the commercial side, making money,” added the Danish legend, who won five Premier League titles and the Champions League with United.

