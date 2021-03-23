Customs canine officer Peter has again led anti-money laundering officials to undeclared cash.

During screenings of passengers headed to Istanbul at the airport’s departure lounge, Peter reacted to a Ukranian passenger who was then approached by the officials and asked how much money he was carrying.

Not convinced by his answer, the passenger was escorted to Customs Offices and €12,770 in undeclared cash was confiscated in a subsequent search of the passenger and his luggage.

The passenger agreed to an out of court settlement and paid a fine on the spot.

Any passenger carrying €10,000 or more is obliged to declare the cash to customs in line with EU legislation.

The declaration carries no charges.