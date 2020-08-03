Customs found €16,500 in undeclared cash on an air passenger thanks to the keen nose of a dog called Peter.
The passenger was about the depart for Istanbul.
When asked how much cash he was carrying, the passenger said he had €5,000. Not convinced by the answer, his belongings were searched, and €16,540 were found.
The passenger agreed to an out of court settlement and was fined as per legislation.
Passengers are not allowed to carry more than €10,000 in undeclared cash. Anything over that limit is seized.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us