Nadur mayor Edward Said said on Saturday his council is launching a petition after claims that residents’ land belongs to the beneficiaries of a 17th-century foundation.

The petition will be presented to Parliamentary Secretary for Communities Alex Muscat when he visits Nadur on Monday.

Mr Said was speaking at a heavily-attended public meeting at the Nadur council on Saturday morning.

The meeting was convened in response to the registration of two large tracts of land – amounting to around four football pitches – that has given the jitters to house- and land-owners, worrying that they would lose their properties.

Around three dozen houses sit on the two chunks of land that were registered at the Land Registry by the Benefiċċju Ta’ Sant Antonio Delli Navarra, an old foundation set up in 1675 by noblewoman Cosmana Navarra. The noblewoman placed vast lands in the east of Gozo, mostly in Qala, under the foundation set up for religious purposes.

“I have never experienced such panic by people as in the last two weeks,” architect Edward Scerri told the gathering.

A notary present for the meeting said that clients from other parts of Gozo approached her to ask if they would be affected.

Nationalist MP Chris Said, who is from Nadur, spoke about his intervention in Parliament about the issue, and asked tough rhetorical questions. Josianne Cutajar, a Labour MEP, appealed for calm and spoke of various legal options for affected property owners.

A number of notaries spoke of immediate individual counter-measures that property owners could take.

Qala mayor Paul Buttigieg said that affected residents in Nadur should learn from the mistakes of their brethren in Qala, remain united and fight back as a group rather than entertain settlements with the foundation on an individual basis.

Mr Said reiterated that the council will fight for the residents collectively at various levels, adding that the people could also take action on a personal level.