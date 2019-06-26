Updated 12.33pm with Heritage Malta statement

Plans to hold an electronic music event at the megalithic Mnajdra temples in front an audience appear to have been altered after an angry reaction and a petition to stop it.

The event featuring Glasgow-based DJ Denis Sulta is being organised in conjunction with Heritage Malta and, according to advertising, was to be exclusive to 60 guests.

Co-organisers District Malta also offered music fans the chance to win a space on the guest list if they bought tickets to a different performance by the DJ.

However, the announcement for the event on September 4 caused outrage, prompting Heritage Malta to issue a statement insisting there would be "no audience".

It said the event would take place outside the UNESCO World Heritage site, that there would be no access to the temples and that sound levels and lighting would be restricted.

"Only DJ Denis Sulta will be performing music to an immaculate backdrop of the sun setting over Mnajdra Temples, streamed live on the internet."

The petition to stop the event was set up on Wednesday within hours of a Facebook post advertising it. By Thursday afternoon, it had attracted almost 1,000 signatures, including from Cyrus Engerer, a former consultant to the Prime Minister, who was a Labour MEP candidate.

What is happening at Mnajdra?

Organisers District Malta had announced the event in a Facebook post on Thursday, telling their followers they had "something (pre) historic up our sleeves".

It said they had teamed up with one of the biggest electronic dance media houses, Mixmag, to host the set in front of 60 people and streamed online.

They originally offered eight free tickets to anyone who bought tickets to another performance by the DJ. The post was later edited to remove the reference to the chance to win a ticket.

In the original post they wrote: "We've got something (pre)historic up our sleeves. District shall host an intimate sunset gathering at Mnajdra Temples Heritage Malta for sixty selected guests… These megalithic temples are over 5,000 years old. That's older than me, you, Stonehenge, and the Great Pyramids of Giza.

"We’re have 8 spots on the guest list up for grabs. Buy a ticket to District • wk010 ft Denis Sulta 3HR set [Fri 30 Aug] for your chance to win.

"4 winners will be chosen at random. Each winner will be given a +1. Winners will be announced on Tues 27th Aug."

What was the reaction?

The announcement sparked a negative reaction among many. "You guys clearly don’t understand the first thing about prehistoric temples and sacred sites," wrote Vanessa Coleiro under the post.

Another commentator, Jean Carl Grech, warned that it "creates a dangerous precedent of transforming our heritage sites in party venues."

However others argued that it was a good way to raise awareness of the treasured landmark.

Mnajdra temple is covered by a shelter to protect the pre-historic structure from environmental damage. Photo: Shutterstuck

Maltese DJ Joven Grech described it as a "very good way to indirectly promote our heritage" and "a great marketing opportunity to promote our temples with the younger generations across the world".

By Thursday aftnernoon almost a thousand people had signed a petition calling on Heritage Malta to "retract the permission for the event".

"Desecration of any temple site - regardless of which faith it belongs do, is despicable, and our heritage deserves to be treated with more respect than serving as a party hall."

What does Heritage Malta say?

Heritage Malta reacted early on Thursday afternoon, saying the event would not be taking place "within the Mnajdra Temples but outside the site".

"It will not be a party, but simply a recording not longer than an hour," it said.

"The Unesco World Heritage Site is only being used as a backdrop during a one hour live streaming event by Mixmag; a worldwide known electronic dance and clubbing media brand which has around 1.2 million followers on YouTube and 1.6 million followers on Facebook."

It said restrictions had been made on the organizers, "including the level and type of sound and the type of lights which can be used during this event in order to safeguard the temples".

"There will be no access to Mnajdra Temples at any time," it continued.

"There will be no audience for this event. Only DJ Denis Sulta will be performing music to an immaculate backdrop of the sun setting over Mnajdra Temples streamed live on the internet."

Heritage Malta was in hot water in July when it advertised Fort St Angelo's historic bastions as "unique advertising space" on Facebook. The post was taken down after criticism from the Culture Minister.

Has an event like this happened before?

Mnajdra Temples are not the first stone-age structure used for a DJ set. In 2018 DJs Carl Cox and Paul Oakenfold played in front of 50 guests at Stonehenge, with the money raised going to English Heritage.