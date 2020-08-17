Dan Petrescu will be travelling to Malta with the rest of the CFR Cluj squad on Tuesday after testing negative for COVID-19 ahead of their Champions League tie against Floriana.
Petrescu, the former Chelsea wing back, has been battling COVID-19 in recent weeks and was also admitted to a Romanian hospital for care in recent weeks. During that time the team was under the charge of assistant coach Valeriu Bordeianu.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us