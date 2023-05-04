A Transport Malta grant for petrol-powered motorbikes has been used in full, the agency said.

It said in a statement on Thursday that the funds have been exhausted with the agency processing 2,760 applications.

The aim of the grant was to promote the use of less polluting vehicles. It provided financial incentives for individuals to buy petrol-powered motorcycles. The initially allocated € 1.3million had been topped up with an additional €2.9 million.

The government has also launched other schemes, together with the Bank of Valletta and the APS Bank, offering loans with a zero interest rate for loans to invest in electric or hybrid vehicles, as well as initiatives promoting energy efficiency and the use of renewable energy.