The Malta SPCA has appealed for legislation to regulate the business of pet-sitting, and proper enforcement.

It said it had received several reports concerning dogs that suffered unnecessary pain or death at the hands of pet sitters.

One of tragic cases, it said, involved Louie, a healthy, balanced and well-loved Golden Retriever aged one year and four months, who suffered a painful and lonely death at a pet sitter (who is external to Louie’s day care service provider), due to perforation of his organs. He was left unattended near work materials including pieces of wood and metal cabling (fildiferru) which he ingested. Louie was a cherished family member, who was in preparation to start training as a therapy dog.

"Owners are currently at the mercy of external factors such as reviews and word of mouth, both of which, although indicative, are also subjective, when it comes to their determining whether a pet-sitter is competent or otherwise. It is unacceptable that these services can be offered by anyone looking to earn some extra cash with limited or no knowledge, as well as without the proper time and environment required for the proper care of these beloved pets," the society said.

Legislation, it added. must also provide for safe and immediate access to autopsy and proper freezing for any size of dogs in case of death.

"Unqualified and inexperienced trainers, groomers as well as pet sitters can easily expose animals to unnecessary stress and can create behaviour issues."

The MSPCA called for regulation and monitoring of such services alongside a standard protocol to exclude chances of animal neglect or cruelty. Authorisations or licenses should only be given after an inspection of the premises. and they should stipulate the number of animals that properties can offer. A ratio balancing the number of dogs per carer should also be introduced in case of pet-sitting services to ensure that each animal gets the attention needed.

In a reaction to the SPCA statement, the Office of the Commissioner for Animal Welfare said that in June last year, the commissioner, Alison Bezzina, made an official recommendation to the government to regularise and license pet sitters, groomers and trainers.

She had also suggested that until legislation was put in place all those operating as pet sitters, groomers and trainers should have CCTV cameras installed where animals are kept. In this way speculation and questions of responsibility can be verified quickly.

The office pointed out that the commissioner's role is purely consultative and it is up to the Ministry of Agriculture and other authorities to decide on implementation. The commissioner has no power to bring about such change herself.