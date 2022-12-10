Against the vast swathes of SUVs, manufacturers are increasingly having to think outside of the box when it comes to their cars’ designs. This equates to increasingly bolder options for customers, and the latest example of this comes from Peugeot, with its new 408.

Designed to sit between the conventional 308 hatchback and 508 saloon in the line–up, Peugeot’s calling it a ‘fastback’ and is targeting those that are looking to escape an SUV, yet want something more exciting than a traditional hatchback. But is it more than just a niche-filling exercise?

The 408 is a new addition to Peugeot’s range and arrives with a striking new look. We’ll explain more about the design later, but a few highlights are its fantastic colour-coded, frameless grille along with the popular SUV cladding for a more rugged appearance.

Electrification is core to the 408 too, with hybrid versions predicted to account for the bulk of sales, while there’s the new version of Peugeot’s i-Cockpit system, bringing the latest in-car technology that the firm has to offer.

