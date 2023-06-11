Peugeot has given an early look at a new panoramic version of its i-Cockpit system.

Due to debut on the new Peugeot 3008 which will arrive later this year, the system uses a 21-inch high-definition panoramic screen which ‘floats’ above the dashboard. It is coupled with Peugeot’s now-trademark compact steering wheel and touch-sensitive toggle switches.

It comes as Peugeot marks 10 years of its i-Cockpit setup, which has appeared in almost 10 million vehicles sold. It’s a system which has worked to put all key information ahead of the driver, while over the years has come to include newer features such as voice commands and 3D effects.

