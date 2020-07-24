Peugeot has given its 108 city car a refresh for 2020, adding new colour choices for the exterior as well as upgrades inside the cabin.

Available to order now, the 108 has been a longstanding model in Peugeot’s line-up, offering low running costs and value-for-money.

New colour shades have been added to the 108, with highlights including Smooth Green, Diamond White and Zircon Grey. The electric roof option can now be finished in a new colour too, while white and green colours can be applied to the interior as well.

Two new personalisation options – called Green ‘Vector’ and Grey ‘Vector’ – are now also available, bringing with them graphics for the area around the headlights and door pillars.