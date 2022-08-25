The MSE Equity Price Index retracted by 0.28% to 3,629.860 points on Thursday, reflecting the declines in the share prices of GO and HSBC. On the other hand, APS, BOV, and BMIT closed unchanged as overall trading activity in equities remained muted at €0.04 million.

PG plc published the financial results for the 2021/22 financial year. Revenues surged by 13.6% to a new record of just over €147 million reflecting the further growth achieved by Supermarkets & Associated Retail Operations as well as the improved economic climate following the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic which boosted the amount of sales generated by franchise operations’.

Overall, the company reported a net profit of €12 million which is 14% higher than the previous comparable figure of €10.6 million and translates into a return on average equity of 23%.

In their commentary, the directors explained that despite the prevailing challenging macroeconomic conditions, PG started the 2022/23 financial year on a positive note from a revenue perspective although the increase in cost pressures are translating into lower margins.

PG said that it remains confident on the outlook for the coming years on the back of its solid business model which is based on the retail of foodstuffs and other essentials, as well as two franchise brands that offer excellent value for money at affordable prices. Furthermore, PG continues to adopt a prudent approach to business by seeking to avoid undue levels of risk that would either impair the group’s resilience when faced with unfavourable market conditions, or else inhibit its ability to capitalise on suitable opportunities that may be identified from time to time.

The most actively traded equity on Thursday was APS Bank plc as it stayed at the €0.65 level on a total of 23,956 shares.

Within the same sector, Bank of Valletta plc traded flat at the €0.85 level across 13,073 shares.

A single deal of 1,000 shares left the share price of BMIT Technologies plc at the €0.48 level.

BMIT’s parent company – GO plc – dropped by 1.3% to the €3.04 level albeit on trivial volumes. Today, the equity started trading without entitlement to the recently declared interim dividend of €0.06 per share.

HSBC Bank Malta plc lost 2.7% to a two-month low of €0.73 level across 18,096 shares.

The RF MGS Index snapped a six-day negative streak as it rebounded by 0.3% to 931.593 points. On Thursday, the ECB published the minutes of the most recent monetary policy meeting.

These showed that the central bank will consider further interest rate hikes in the coming weeks and months. The ECB’s policymakers also noted that the depreciation of the euro currency against the US Dollar is creating additional inflationary pressures, especially due to higher costs of fuels purchased in US Dollar.

On Thursday, the Central Bank of Malta published an economic update showing that economic sentiment in July was lower when compared to the previous month although it remained in line with the long-term average. The annual inflation rate reached 6.8% from 6.1% in June, primarily due to higher food prices. Within the property sector, both the number of promise-of-sale agreements and final deeds of sale fell in July when compared to the same period in 2021.

