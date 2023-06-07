Stunned PGA Tour players said they had been left in the dark about the surprise merger with LIV Golf that shocked the world of golf on Tuesday.

Shortly after the unexpected announcement that golf’s bitter battle between the established PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Golf was over, players took to social media to react.

And it was clear that PGA Tour players had no idea that a deal was in the offing while LIV players were delighted at the end of the conflict.

“The hell is going on? Very curious how many people knew this deal was happening. About 5-7 people? Player run organization right?,” said American player Michael Kim.

Canadian player Mackenzie Hughes was quick to note the sharp about-turn from PGA Tour officials who had been vehemently opposed to the Saudi-backed tour.

“Nothing like finding out through Twitter that we’re merging with a tour that we said we’d never do that with,” he wrote.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...