Maltese pharmaceutical manufacturing firm Pharmacare Premium Ltd has signed an agreement with Swedish biotechnology company Xspray Pharma AB for the latter to install new production lines at Pharmacare’s existing facility in Ħal Far.

The new manufacturing facility, which is advantageous from both product development and patent perspectives, will increase Xspray’s production capacity for amorphous protein kinase inhibitors (PKIs), which among other indications are also designed to tackle abnormal growth in cancer cells.

The production lines will complement Xspray Pharma’s existing Italian facility and allow for the production of high potent PKIs, as well as of the commercial manufacturing of Xspray’s products.

The production lines will be added to Pharmacare Premium’s EU-GMP-approved site. Pharmacare, which is also a contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), focuses on manufacturing high potency products for oncology therapeutics in its plant in Malta.

Amin Farah, CEO of Pharmacare Premium, said: “Pharmacare Premium has a well-established international reputation for producing oncology therapeutics. It is this reputation and our manufacturing expertise which attracted Xspray Pharma to consider Malta as the right location for this new facility. Through this new partnership, we will support one of Sweden’s most innovative biotechnology companies as they increase their manufacturing capacity and speed up the development of their growing product portfolio.”

Per Anderson, CEO of Xspray Pharma, said: “Pharmacare Premium is an excellent choice for this partnership due to its extensive expertise and resources in pharmaceutical manufacturing.”