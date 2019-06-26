Anyone interested in pursuing a career in research, drug analysis and innovation in the pharmaceutical industry is invited to a pharmaceutical open day being held tomorrow.

The event starts at 9.30am at the University of Malta’s Department of Pharmacy and ends with a networking lunch at the Malta Medicines Authority.

During the open day, students interested in applying for the three-year Pharmaceutical Technology degree course will be able to meet academic staff, pharmaceutical technologists working in the field of medicinal cannabis research, medicines regulators and get a hands-on approach to clinical drug analysis. Students on the course will be offered opportunities for paid work-related experiences by the Malta Medicines Authority.

The open day is a collaborative initiative between the Department of Pharmacy at the University’s Faculty of Medicine and Surgery, the Malta Medicines Authority and the Malta Laboratories Network.

For further information e-mail Prof. Lilian Azzopardi on lilian.m.azzopardi@um.edu.mt or call Amanda Calleja on 2340 2903.

For further details on the open day visit the website below.

http://www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/news-details?id=F696F6