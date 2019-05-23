Royal Pharmacy, 271, Republic Street, Valletta (2125 2396);

St Gaetan Pharmacy, Parish Priest Mifsud Street, Ħamrun (2123 4570);

Tal-Ħlas Pharmacy, Freedom Street, Qormi (2148 7739);

Collis Williams St Mark’s Pharmacy, P. Borg Olivier Street, Swatar (2144 0790);

Mayer Pharmacy, 33, Ta’ Xbiex Seafront, Msida (2133 1732);

Krypton Chemists, Ibraġ Street, Tal-Ibraġ, Swieqi (2137 0141);

Stella Maris Pharmacy, 34, Millner Street, Sliema (2133 5217);

St Mary Pharmacy, 2, Antonio Schembri Street, Attard (2143 6348);

Santa Margherita Pharmacy, Vjal il-Qalbiena Mostin, Santa Margherita Estate, Mosta (2141 6426);

St Simon Pharmacy, 8, Islands Promenade, Buġibba (2157 1649);

St Monica Pharmacy, Bereux, St Monica Street, Paola (2166 5848);

Alpha Pharmacy, Maria Immaculata, Cospicua Road c/w Cottoner Avenue, Fgura (2167 3811);

San Ġwakkin Pharmacy, 1, St Anne Street, Marsascala (2163 7994);

Blossoms Pharmacy, Gurgier Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 2226);

Kristianne Pharmacy, Pietru Pawl Saydon Street, Żurrieq (2164 7391);

Santa Marija Pharmacy, 40, Bird Street, Żebbuġ (2146 5346);

Spiżerija Carmen, 1, Misraħ is-Suffara Street, Dingli (2145 7128);

Fontana Pharmacy, Fountain Street, Fontana (2156 6979);

Sokkors Pharmacy, St Gregory Street, Kerċem (2155 3018).

■ The pharmacy at the Malta International Airport is open from 8am till 10pm.

■ The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours, seven days a week. The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.

■ The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.

Blood donation

■ The mobile blood donation unit will be available tomorrow near Ta’ l-Ibrag arish church, between 8.30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood.