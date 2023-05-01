Collis Williams Pharmacy, 15, Republic Street, Valletta (2123 4567)

Fra Diego Dispensary, 94, Villambrosa Street, Ħamrun (2122 4898)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 47, Freedom Avenue, Żebbuġ (2146 5411)

The Local Dispensary, Can. K. Pirotta Street, Birkirkara (2149 3549)

St Matthew’s Pharmacy, 213, The Strand, Gżira (2131 1797)

St Julian’s Pharmacy, 25, George Borg Olivier Street, St Julian’s (2136 9426)

Stella Maris Pharmacy, 34, Milner Street, Sliema (2133 5217)

Brown’s Pharmacy, St Paul Street, Naxxar (2141 7652)

Sta Margherita Pharmacy, Vjal il-Qalbiena Mostin, Santa Margherita Estate, Mosta (2141 6426)

St Paul’s Bay Pharmacy, 504, Main Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 5276)

Fleming Pharmacy, 61, Żabbar Road, Paola (2169 6893)

Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Street, Vittoriosa (2760 0126)

Bellavista Pharmacy, Salvu Buhagiar Street, Marsascala (2163 3788)

Health Junction Pharmacy, Alfredo Cachia Zammit Street, Żejtun (2166 1644)

Kristianne Pharmacy, Triq iċ-Ċavi, Mqabba (2779 1323)

Brown’s Pharmacy, Shop 10, Yacht Marina Apartments, Marina Road, Pietà (2124 4366)

Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4274)

Highland Pharmacy, 5-6 Parish priest Dun Franġisk Vella, Żebbuġ (2156 4553)

Joyce’s Pharmacy, September 8 Avenue, Xagħra (2156 1486)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2023 view https://www.pharmacy.com.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays and public holidays 8am-8pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at the health centre in Danny Cremona Street, Kirkop, today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313.