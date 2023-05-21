Empire Pharmacy, 77, Old Theatre Street, Valletta (2123 8577)

Darwin Pharmacy, 152, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2122 1512)

Evans Pharmacy, 96/98, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7020)

Remedies Pharmacy, 34-36, Tumas Fenech Street, Birkirkara (2397 6600)

Spiżerija Kappara, Żbibu Lane, San Ġwann (2138 1776)

San Giorgio Pharmacy, Manwel Buhagiar Street, Pembroke (2137 8485)

Harley Pharmacy, 1, Nathalie Poutiatin Tabone Street, Sliema (2133 4635)

Il-Meħrież Pharmacy, 31, Giovanni Curmi Street, Iklin (2143 5567)

Smiths Pharmacy, PAMA shopping mall, Valletta Road, Mosta (2141 7593)

Brown’s Village Pharmacy, Main Street, Mellieħa (2152 3536)

Theresa Jo Pharmacy, 3A, Xintill Street, Tarxien (2167 2703)

MC Pharmacy, 303, Żabbar Road, Fgura (2180 1962)

Anici Pharmacy, 6, Nadur Street, Marsascala (2163 7300)

Britannia Pharmacy, 5, Pretty Bay Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 8622)

Gudja Pharmacy, Parish Priest Street c/w William Baker Street, Gudja (2169 6422)

St Luke Pharmacy, 7, St Luke Street, Pietà (2124 1293)

Spiżerija Carmen, 46, Misraħ Suffara Street, Dingli (2145 7128)

Tony’s Pharmacy, Egret Court, Valley Street, Marsalforn (2156 3617)

St Joseph Pharmacy, 28, St Joseph Square, Qala (2155 5348)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2023 view https://www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or https://www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays and public holidays 8am-8pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Holy Rood church, St Andrea Area, Żabbar, and at Xewkija health centre today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.