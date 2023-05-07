Chemimart Pharmacy, 14, St Anne Street, Floriana (2123 9310)

National Pharmacy, 17, St Mary Street, Ħamrun (2122 5539)

Drugshop Dispensary, De La Cruz Avenue, Qormi (2144 3221)

Mint Care Pharmacy, 7, Brared Street, Birkirkara (2144 2135)

San Ġwann Pharmacy, 11, Feliċ Borġ Street, San Ġwann (2138 6974)

Krypton Pharmacy, Ibraġ Street, Swieqi (2137 0141)

Brown’s Victor Pharmacy, 9, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 0352)

Smiths St Albert Pharmacy, Oratory Street, Għargħur (2141 3402)

Sgħajtar Pharmacy, Sgħajtar Street, Mosta (2141 5198)

St Mary Pharmacy, Mġarr Dispensing Chemists, 71, Sir Harry Luke Street, Mġarr (2158 0711)

Maddalena Pharmacy, Shop 2, Binja tal-Faqqani, Tower Avenue, Santa Luċija (2167 7037)

Hompesch Pharmacy, 207/211, Hompesch Road, Fgura (2180 7503)

Polymer Żabbar Pharmacy, 30, Triq tal-Ħofra, Żabbar (2167 6263)

Beta Pharmacy, 50/52, St Mary Street, Għaxaq (2166 3311)

Prestige Pharmacy, 16, St Joseph Street, Kirkop (2164 1328)

Fatima Pharmacy, 82, Old Railway Track, Santa Venera (2148 2856)

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479)

Abela’s Pharmacy, Bellavista Court, George Borg Olivier Street, Victoria (2155 6170)

Nadur Pharmacy, April 28, 1688 Square, Nadur (2156 3589)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2023 visit https://www.pharmacy.com.mt/roster or https://www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays and public holidays 8am-8pm.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in St Gregory Hall, St Gregory Garden, Id-Daħla ta’ San Tumas Street, Żejtun, and at Xewkija health centre today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.