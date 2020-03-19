Royal Pharmacy, 271, Republic Street, Valletta (2125 2396);

Vivien Pharmacy, Patri Magri Street, Marsa (2122 1701);

Collis Williams St Venera Pharmacy, 532, St Joseph High Road, Santa Venera (2123 8625);

Remedies Pharmacy, Triq Tumas Fenech, Birkirkara;

Remedies Pharmacy, 5, Tagliaferro Mansions, Princess Margaret Street, Msida (2134 6547);

Pembroke Pharmacy, 87, Giuseppe Malfeggiani Street, Pembroke (2137 2784);

Drug Store: Anglo Maltese Dispensary, 382, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4627);

St Mary Pharmacy, 2, Triq Antonio Schembri, Attard (2143 6348);

Victory Pharmacy, 16, Victory Street, Naxxar (2141 2454);

Remedies Pharmacy, 111, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3462);

De Paola Pharmacy, 36, Pjazza Antoine De Paule, Paola (2182 6408);

White Cross Pharmacy, Shop A, Block 1, Fuq San Pawl, Cospicua (2182 1671);

Medicor Pharmacy, 57, Carmelo Ritchie Street, Xgħajra (2703 2296);

Gerada Pharmacy, 46, Mater Boni Consiglii Street, Żejtun (2180 6009);

Prestige Pharmacy, 16, St Joseph Street, Kirkop (2164 1328);

Santa Marija Pharmacy, 40, Bird Street, Żebbuġ (2146 5346);

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);

Azzopardi Pharmacy, Capuchins Street, Victoria (2156 3233);

Ta’ Pinu Pharmacy, Franġisk Portelli Street, Għarb (2788 8128).

■ The pharmacy at MIA is open from 8am to 10pm.

■ The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours, seven days a week. The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.

■ The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.

Blood donation

■ The mobile blood donation unit will be available tomorrow in Żurrieq (near Local Council offices) between 8.30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood.