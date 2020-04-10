Collis Williams Pharmacy, 15, Republic Street, Valletta (2122 6281);
Lister Pharmacy, 678, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2124 5627);
Evans Pharmacy, 96/98, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7020);
Collis Williams St Mark’s Pharmacy, P. Borg Olivier Street c/w Ġanni Vella Street, Swatar (2144 0790);
Brown’s Pharmacy, Shop 10, Yacht Marina Apartments, Marina Street, Pietà (2124 4366);
Krypton Pharmacy, Ibraġ Street, Tal-Ibraġ, Swieqi (2137 0141);
Victor’s Pharmacy, 9, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 0352);
St Mary Pharmacy, 2, Antonio Schembri Street, Attard (2143 6348);
Rotunda Pharmacy, 7, Eucharistic Congress Road, Mosta (2141 1197);
Qawra Pharmacy, Earl’s Court/1, Imħar Street, Qawra (2158 0881);
Brown’s Pharmacy, 45, Paola Hill, Paola (2169 4818);
Brown’s Pharmacy, No. 8, Archbishop Gonzi Square, Kalkara (2180 7740);
St Anne Pharmacy, Qaliet Street, Marsascala (2163 7615);
Martin’s Pharmacy, 182, Birżebbuġa Road, Birżebbuġa (2165 1031);
Safi Pharmacy, St John Street c/w Bieb il-Ġarra Street, Safi (2164 9552);
Remedies Pharmacy, 1 Parish Street, Siġġiewi (2146 0828);
Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4247);
Fontana Pharmacy, Fountain Street, Fontana (2156 6979);
St John’s Pharmacy, 85, Independence Street, Xewkija (2156 3052).
Other pharmacies: The pharmacy at Malta International Airport is open from 8am to 6pm.
Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, call 9906 1800.
Emergencies: Mosta, Paola and Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present ID.
Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be near the Sanctuary of the Divine Mercy, at San Pawl tat-Tarġa, Naxxar, tomorrow, between 8.30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood.
